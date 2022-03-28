Habitat Cape Cod Holding Fundraisers To Benefit Ukraine Refugees



YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity recently announced that it will donate all proceeds from sales at their local ReStore locations to benefit Ukrainian refugees on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Shoppers are invited to “Shop to Support Ukraine” at the Habitat Cape Cod Restores at 805 Gilford Street Extension in Falmouth and 28 White’s Path in South Yarmouth where they can buy both new and previously owned home goods.

Funds will be sent to Habitat for Humanity International to support their work providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians taking refuge in Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

“We say it a lot, home is everything. Over the past two years living through the pandemic, we said it a lot more, and we all had a chance to truly understand what that means, home is where you are safe,” said Wendy Cullinan, CEO and President of Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod.

“Our hearts break for those forced to leave their homes, and this is our opportunity to show that we care about families, near and far,” she said.

“Habitat International is providing essential emergency response, and Habitat Cape Cod wants to join in their efforts.”

Supporters can also donate online by clicking here and selecting Ukraine Relief.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter