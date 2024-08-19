Habitat For Humanity And Local Home Builders Partner For Week-Long Blitz Build

DENNIS – Habitat for Humanity and Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC) are partnering to launch the 2024 Blitz Build in which they will team up to construct an affordable three-bedroom home for a local family in the course of less than a week from Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, 2024.

The home is one of four affordable homes being built on Jack Delaney Lane in Dennis and will utilize materials, supplies, and volunteer hours from HRACC members and associates.

Both organizations have extended thanks to donors and volunteers for making the event possible as they seek to mitigate the Cape housing crisis one home at a time.

“This project showcases the incredible unity and dedication within our community,” said April Ducott, President of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.

“Together,” she said, “we’re building more than just homes; we’re building hope for a brighter future.”

To date, Habitat for Humanity has completed over 180 homes on Cape Cod.