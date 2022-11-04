Habitat for Humanity Home to Get Green Energy Donations

CHATHAM – A Habitat for Humanity under construction in Chatham will receive a gift totaling $25,000 for a new solar array and a non-combustion heat pump.

The donation is courtesy of long time Habitat supporters Gail and David Oppenheim who also reside in Chatham.

Originating from a need for clean air and healthy homes, Habitat for Humanity’s solar program was funded solely by Cape Light Compact.

However, decreased funding recently has required increasing dependence on foundations and private donors to fund each solar array.

More than $240,000 was raised this summer for the solar program.

Past contributions from the Oppenheim family included cost covering measures to place 8×10 sheds to all past Habitat for Humanity builds in Chatham. Those are now a standard addition to all Habitat homes.

Those looking for more information on Habitat for Humanity’s green building sponsorship and donation program are asked to visit Habitat for Humanity’s website at www.habitatcapecod.org

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com News Center