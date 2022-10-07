Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity is inviting the Sandwich community to come out for a kickoff event for their three upcoming homes in the town.

The ceremony will be held Monday, October 17 at First Church Sandwich along Main Street at 5 p.m. Those considering volunteering their time to build the homes can learn more at the event.

The three families who will move into the houses will be introduced at the function. They will later begin building their homes alongside volunteers in late October and November.

Those looking for more information or those who cannot attend are asked to contact the Community Relations Manager for Habitat. Details can be found at habitatcapecod.org.