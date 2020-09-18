Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes Raises Over $100,000

YARMOUTH PORT – The third annual Ride for Homes, held by Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, raised more than $100,000 for the construction of local affordable homes.

Participants were able to bike routes of their choosing across the Cape earlier this month in order to support the cause. Safety during the coronavirus pandemic was kept in mind for all riders, after a survey was sent that made it clear that people wanted to ride.

“We were on and off about whether or not we should move forward with it, but we’re so glad we did,” Executive Director Wendy Cullinan said.”

Along with the ability to ride on their own course, riders had the option to take the 40-mile route between the Aptucxet Trading Post Museum in Bourne to Woods Hole and back, or a Cape Cod Canal route spanning 12 miles.

All other Habitat Cape Cod fundraisers were either postponed to next year or done virtually. As the pandemic continues, Cullinan said that providing housing options for those in need has become more and more important.

“We have 13 houses we’re working on now and we have 16 homes we’re going to build next year,” Cullinan continued, “so we need to keep raising money in order to keep moving forward and building affordable homes.”