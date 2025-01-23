Habitat Seeking Donations To Match Donor Benefitting Outer Cape House

WELLFLEET – Habitat For Humanity Of Cape Cod has announced they have an anonymous donor who will match up to $20,000 to support Habitat’s Wellfleet Faith Build Home Project.

The match expires on March 31st.

The Federated Church of Orleans, the Chapel of Saint James the Fisherman, and Provincetown United Methodist Church have made contributions to help the organization reach its goal of $50,000.

The Faith Build sponsors one of four new Habitat homes on Old Kings Highway in Wellfleet.

Donations can be mailed or made online by visiting the Habitat For Humanity Cape Cod website.