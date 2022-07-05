Two Agencies Launch Program to Fight Housing Insecurity

HYANNIS – The new “Tools to House Residents in a Vulnerable Economy” program by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) and Cape and Islands United way will help provide housing and resources for essential workers on Cape Cod

HAC CEO Alisa Magnotta said the program aims to help the Cape’s workforce afford housing in a region where costs can be beyond what is sustainable for their professions.

It will also help fill the gap for those who can’t afford market rate housing but have trouble qualifying for other assistance programs.

“We help pay their rent directly to the landlord and along with that is a coaching service with our housing counselors where individuals set their specific goals to reduce debt and increase their credit score,” said Magnotta.

“Things that will change the course of their financial situation for economic mobility.”

The program provides a fixed subsidy of $450 per month to landlords for up to two years.

Cape and Islands United Way CEO Mark Skala said more housing development options are on the way, but costs remain high across the market.

“Those apartments, a two-bedroom, two-bath, starting at $2,400 a month is not going to help our workforce housing situation and that’s where we need to put our energy.”

The program, now in its second year, is primarily funded through an American Rescue Plan Act grant that State Senators Julian Cyr and Susan Moran both helped secure.

More information, as well as applications, can be found on the program’s website here.