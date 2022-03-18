HAC Hosts Kickoff Event for Walk for Hope’s In-Person Return

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation’s (HAC) Walk for Hope Virtual Kickoff event will take place from 4 to 5 pm on March 24 to help address the housing crisis on Cape Cod.

The event returns to an in-person format this year with walks in three separate towns: Falmouth, Hyannis and Orleans.

“After two years of being held virtually, we’re excited that we’ll be able to walk together with our neighbors who understand the critical need for safe, stable housing on Cape Cod and the Islands,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta in a statement.

“Every day, we have people coming into our office because they have nowhere to live. There are no rentals and real estate prices are out of reach for so many who provide essential services for the region. This event raises awareness to these issues and provides our agency the critical funds to address them.”

Funds raised through the event will assist HAC’s efforts in increasing affordable housing opportunities for Cape and Islands residents.

The deadline to RSVP for the kickoff virtual event is Monday, March 21. RSVP can be completed by emailing dbussiere@haconcapecod.org.

The Walk for Hope will take place on Sunday, May 22. Registration can be done here.