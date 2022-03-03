HAC Walk for Hope Registration Now Open

HYANNIS – Registration for Housing Assistance Corporation’s 4th annual Walk for Hope is now open.

The event, taking place on Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m., will support initiatives to address local housing issues. The organization aims to provide stable and safe housing to those in need on the Cape and Islands.

Over the course of the day, walks will be held in Falmouth, Hyannis, and Orleans. People are also welcome to walk their own route virtually.

Additionally, participants and sponsors are invited by HAC to join a virtual informational meeting regarding the event on Thursday, March 24 at 4 p.m. The deadline to register for the meeting is Monday, March 21.

To learn more, visit HAC’s website by clicking here.