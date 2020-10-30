Halloween on Hyannis Main Street

HYANNIS- Residents and visitors can still enjoy their Halloween celebrations in Hyannis even among a Pandemic.

With the help of strict COVID-19 precautions and no physical exchanges of candy, Hyannis Main Street is encouraging the public to stroll the open shops in costume this weekend.

Patrons can browse through decorated shops, pick-up ghoulish candy for sale, and even enjoy a pumpkin carving display contest sponsored by Sturgis Charter High School. Winners will receive a $150 gift card.

For more information on this weekend’s festivities you can visit the Hyannis Business Improvement Districts website HERE.