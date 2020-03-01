Harbor Health Receives $5K Award From Davenport Foundation

HARWICH – Harbor Health has announced that The Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation awarded the non-profit organization $5,000 to support the relocation and expansion of Harbor’s Ellen Jones Community Dental Center.

“The support from The Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation will help us sustain access to local affordable dental care to everyone on the lower Cape,” explained Chuck Jones, president and CEO of Harbor Health.

“Harbor must raise $300,000 for dental equipment and other critical items needed for patient care at the new location for Ellen Jones, this award gets us closer to that goal.”

Harbor’s Ellen Jones is one of the few dental practices accepting MassHealth for adults on the lower Cape.

The dental center sees over 3,300 patients each year and 88 percent are low income or uninsured.

The dental care team provides regular and walk-in emergency dental care for all ages, and the Center also offers help applying for health insurance and a sliding fee scale.

Harbor opened the dental center inside Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in 2000 and started a unique collaboration with the school’s dental assisting program.

Program students work alongside the dental care team at Ellen Jones, developing the skills they are learning in the classroom.

When CCT moves to its new building this summer, Ellen Jones will relocate to Patriot Square in Dennis.

In addition to continuing the partnership with CCT’s dental assisting program, the Center will expand to 8 exam rooms and offer more appointments.

Anyone interested in supporting the relocation and the expansion efforts for Ellen Jones can donate online at HHSI.US/DonateEllenJones or mail a check payable to the Ellen Jones Fund to Harbor Health Services, 1135 Morton Street, Mattapan, MA 02126.

Cape Cod Healthcare will match up to $100,000 in donations to the Center’s relocation and expansion efforts.