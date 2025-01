HARWICH – The Harwich Animal Control Department says it is aware and is working with the Cape Wildlife Center to get treatment for a sick coyote who has been spotted in the town over the last several days.

Officials believe the animal has mange disease.

Residents are being advised not to attempt catching or feeding the coyote, and instead they should contact Harwich Animal Control at 508-310-4424.

“Please keep your distance and call in sightings,” they said.