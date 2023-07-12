Harwich Approves Next Health Director Amid Recent Turnover

HARWICH – Harwich is welcoming a new health director, though some officials have expressed concern over the recent high turn-over in the administration.

The select board recently approved the appointment of Carrie Schoener, who already has experience working with the town, according to Town Manager Joseph Powers.

“In addition to working for the Town of Harwich, she comes to us with more than a decade of experience in public health. She holds several relevant certificates to that venue of expertise. She has recently received registered sanitarian certification and certified health officer certification, pending notice from the state,” Powers told board members at their most recent meeting.

“But she passed the exams, so the last part is just getting the notification of that. So she certainly comes to us with great experience and a strong background.”

She replaces outgoing director Katie O’Neill.

Select board member Donald Howell abstained from voting, adding that he would do so for any other upcoming appointments as he is concerned by recent losses of several department heads, including the abrupt retirement of Director of Planning and Community Development Paul Halkiotis.

“I don’t know how to say this in a nice way but, me personally, until I can get my head wrapped around the turnover that’s happened in this town, I don’t plan on voting for this or any other department confirmation in the future,” said Howell.

“I will say that I’ve heard a lot of really nice things about her from both of her colleagues and out of town and that she would be an excellent Health Director.”

More stories from CapeCod.com: