Harwich Chamber Works with Local Businesses to Get State Funds

HARWICH – At a recent town meeting, Harwich Chamber of Commerce officials said that they are working to support local businesses as the economic impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

Executive Director Cyndi Williams said that businesses and restaurants are working hard to keep their customers and staff safe during the pandemic, including changing service options to more remote formats and installing public safety protections like plexiglass barriers.

“We’ve also seen some of our retailers watching the numbers and have chosen to do curbside delivery and shopping online, right now,” said Williams.

To assist them, the chamber has put thirteen restaurant establishments that are open on the Chamber’s website, where customers can quickly find what is available and what services they provide as they adapt to the pandemic’s challenges.

Details available on the site include whether the restaurant is providing indoor or outdoor dining, as well as if they are offering takeout.

Williams said that the chamber is also trying to set up a similar page dedicated just for retail businesses, organized by specific industry.

“Kind of like having our own Harwich Amazon. We’ll have everything dedicated right there on the Harwich Chamber [website],” said Williams.

Williams said that the Chamber has also been assisting local businesses apply for the new Sector-Specific Relief Grant Program recently announced by Governor Charlie Baker to help businesses most impacted by the virus.

“I’ve been working with many of our members on that,” said Williams.

“That is for businesses that have really been hit the hardest. There’s some grant money available through the administration and Massachusetts Grant Community Corporation.”

The deadline to apply for an award through the program is January 15.