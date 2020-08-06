Harwich Clinic Tests Restaurant Workers for COVID-19

HARWICH – One hundred fifty-five individuals have been tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic at the Harwich Community Center in response to a number of positive cases of the disease in the community’s restaurant workers.

The clinic was held at the request of the health departments in Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham and Wellfleet in order to identify any asymptomatic hospitality workers.

It is the second testing site set up since the July 12 house party in Chatham involving a number of restaurant workers that resulted in a cluster of 13 cases of COVID-19.

A testing clinic in Chatham tested 34 individuals, 33 of whom tested negative for the virus, according to Chatham Director of Health and Natural Resources Robert Duncanson.

Duncanson said that the final test result is pending.

The Harwich clinic testing was conducted by the Barnstable County Rapid Response Team for free, however Cape Cod Healthcare did collect insurance information to recoup some of the costs.

The response team consists of the Barnstable Department of Health and Environment, Hyannis and Sandwich Fire departments and the seven towns that requested the testing.

According to Barnstable Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien, the results of the clinic tests will ideally be back by Friday, August 7.