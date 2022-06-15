Harwich Conservation Trust Announces End Of 2022 Volunteer Herring Count

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the 2022 Harwich Volunteer Herring Count is now concluded as volunteer counters throughout the Cape have not seen new herring swimming upstream for several weeks.

Volunteers with the organization had spent much of the last month cataloguing sightings of the once abundant anadromous fish as they return to the region to spawn in freshwater ponds.

During the cataloguing process some volunteers reported counting hundreds, even thousands of fish climbing up the herring ladder, as well as some sightings of migratory birds hunting the fish along the waterways.

Data collected for the herring run season will be sent to the Association to Preserve Cape Cod for statistical analysis which will then be shared with the MA Department of Marine Fisheries and policymakers to assess the health of the herring run and aid in devising herring policy.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter