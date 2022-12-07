Harwich Considering More EV Charging Stations

HARWICH – Harwich officials are exploring ways to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the town.

Harwich Energy Committee Member Valerie Bell requested the town apply to Eversource to have the company explore the viability of quick-charging stations in front of the Chamber of Commerce on Route 28.

“If you’re making plans to go on vacation on Cape Cod if you happen to drive an electric vehicle, the first thing you’re going to do is pull up your app and you’re going to see where all the charging stations are,” Bell told select board members at their most recent meeting.

“There are very few in Harwich, particularly in public areas. Unless you want to go sit at the park-and-ride and read your newspaper.”

The free survey by Eversource will determine how many and what kind of charging stations the local infrastructure can support.

“These would be level 2 charging stations that are relatively quick. So they need a fair amount of electricity, and need to be close to a good source of electric output,” said Bell.

Bell highlighted that the application does not commit the town to any work, but local organization Epcon has voiced interest in helping to provide the potential charging stations.

There are ten Level 2 and DC Fast electric vehicle charging stations within 6 miles of Harwich center listed on the U.S. Department of Energy’s interactive station map.

Massachusetts has taken steps towards pushing electric vehicles statewide, including banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles come 2025. The ban does not impact used vehicles.