Harwich Council Of Aging Conducting Senior Wellness Calls

HARWICH – The Harwich Council on Aging is partnering with the Academic Public Health Volunteer Corp to reach out to seniors in town to see how they are doing and connect to people to resources that may address unmet needs.

The APHVC is a partnership between the nine Massachusetts colleges and universities with public health programs and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The APHVC team is focusing on wellness calls to see how seniors are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council on aging is currently reaching out to seniors to see if they would like to start receiving wellness calls. If a senior opts to receive calls they just need to give their first name, initial of their last name and phone number.