You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Democratic Town Committee to Hold Monthly Meeting Saturday

Harwich Democratic Town Committee to Hold Monthly Meeting Saturday

February 1, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting today at the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street.

Candidate for County Commissioner, Cheryl Andrews, a dentist and former Selectperson and Assembly Delegate from Provincetown, will be the speaker at the meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Harwich Democratic Town committee meets on the first Saturday of each month at the Community Center.

For more information contact Ray Gottwald at Raygottwald@aol.com or visit the Facebook page of the Harwich Democratic Town Committee.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 