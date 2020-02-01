Harwich Democratic Town Committee to Hold Monthly Meeting Saturday

HARWICH – The Harwich Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting today at the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street.

Candidate for County Commissioner, Cheryl Andrews, a dentist and former Selectperson and Assembly Delegate from Provincetown, will be the speaker at the meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Harwich Democratic Town committee meets on the first Saturday of each month at the Community Center.

For more information contact Ray Gottwald at Raygottwald@aol.com or visit the Facebook page of the Harwich Democratic Town Committee.