Harwich Elementary Fundraiser For Playground Surpasses Goal

HARWICH – Harwich Elementary is moving forward with plans for a new playground after a successful fun run fundraiser last month.

The fundraiser set out with a goal to raise $30,000 which was set based on the fun run the school hosted last year. However, that goal was surpassed and this year’s Fun Run raised $45,000.

The need for a new playground at the elementary school arose after the popular Castle in the Clouds Playground was removed due to safety concerns.

“The Castle in the clouds is irreplaceable, but we are trying to create something very inclusive and special for not just the elementary school, but the community as well”, said Harwich PTO President Katie Cutter.

The next step for project will come on May 4th when the town will vote whether or not to approve the CPC funds for the playground at town meeting.

“We are just blown away and so appreciative of our whole community,” said Cutter.