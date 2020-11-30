Harwich Fire Department Receives EMS Grant

HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department recently announced that it has been awarded a grant for $805 through the Cape Cod Foundation to purchase CPR mannequins.

The mannequins meet the required changes in the certification requirements from the American Heart Association for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation.

The grant was funded through the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Foundation, created to keep in the mission of supporting emergency projects or equipment for EMS service after the closure of the MediCenter Five, Inc. facility in Harwich.

“Grant opportunities such as these are crucial to the operation of the Fire Department,” said Chief David LeBlanc in a statement.

“This is a win/win, as it allows for the training to continue in-house, saving the expense of hiring outside vendors and also not adding the equipment expense to the fire department operating budget. We are extremely grateful to the Cape Cod Foundation for their consideration in awarding this grant.”

The department is expecting the equipment to be purchased and in use by January 1, 2021.