Harwich Granted State Funding for Pedestrian Projects

March 9, 2021

HARWICH – The state is awarded over $140,000 in grant funding to help Harwich construct pedestrian improvements.

The money is part of the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program. Additions such as expanded sidewalk zones and improved crosswalks will be funded through the grant.

The Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program has provided more than $20 million to municipalities within Massachusetts as a way to improve streets, parking areas, and more parts of local infrastructure.

The latest round of grants provided money for 19 projects across 17 cities and towns, as well as two public transit authorities.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


