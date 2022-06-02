Harwich Implements Outdoor Watering Restrictions

HARWICH – Outdoor watering restrictions have been implemented in Harwich as the summer approaches.

Outdoor watering is only allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 12 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

The mandate has been put in place after a winter and spring of low precipitation led to a low groundwater level for the area’s Monomoy Lens groundwater source.

With warmer summer months ahead that can evaporate the groundwater supply further, officials said careful water management is key.

Officials added that signage around town will be updated to reflect the change in watering restrictions.