Harwich Mandating Masks in Certain Areas

HARWICH – The Harwich Board of Health is mandating that masks be worn in certain parts of the town.

Any member of the public utilizing Route 28 between Lower County Road and Bank Street between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. must wear a face covering at all times over their nose and mouth and must exercise social distancing whenever possible.

Masks may be removed for the consumption of food and drink only when the consumer is practicing appropriate social distancing from people not of their immediate family unit.

The emergency order is based on an uptick in COVID-19 cases reported over the last week.

Violations of the order may result in enforcement actions or fines.

In the case of a first violation, a written warning will be issued.

A second subsequent violation will carry a fine of $100.

A third or subsequent violation will carry a fine of $300.

The emergency order will remain in effect until a notice is given, pursuant to the Board of Health’s judgement that the order is no longer necessary.