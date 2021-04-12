You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Officials Mourn the Loss of Selectman Stephen Ford

April 12, 2021

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich are mourning the passing of Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Stephen Ford.

Ford died Friday, April 9, and Chairman of the Select Board Larry Ballantine released a statement the following day.

Ford was praised for his commitment to Harwich, Cape Cod, and Massachusetts as a whole by Ballantine, who added that he was also a man devoted to his family. Town officials joined Ballantine in passing their condolences along to Ford’s family and loved ones.

Selectmen in the town announced that in order to mourn the loss of Ford and honor his service, the majority of business that was to be addressed on Monday will be deferred to a later date; one administrative item will be addressed on Monday, according to Ballantine’s statement.

