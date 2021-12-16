Harwich Seeking Local Planning Committee Members

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich are soliciting public participation for their Local Planning Committee.

Community members are being sought by the town to advise the Planning Board as Harwich’s Local Comprehensive Plan is updated for the first time since 2011. The plan is meant to provide an outline of the town’s future development.

Committee members will work alongside the Town Planner in collecting public feedback on the plan and drafting recommendations to the Planning Board.

The committee will feature 11 members, with a mixture of local board members and general community residents.

Harwich citizens from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. More information can be found on the town’s website.