You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Seeking Local Planning Committee Members

Harwich Seeking Local Planning Committee Members

December 16, 2021

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich are soliciting public participation for their Local Planning Committee.

Community members are being sought by the town to advise the Planning Board as Harwich’s Local Comprehensive Plan is updated for the first time since 2011. The plan is meant to provide an outline of the town’s future development.

Committee members will work alongside the Town Planner in collecting public feedback on the plan and drafting recommendations to the Planning Board.

The committee will feature 11 members, with a mixture of local board members and general community residents.

Harwich citizens from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. More information can be found on the town’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 