Officials: Harwich COVID Surge Slowing

HARWICH – Harwich health officials said that the recent surge in COVID cases will likely keep the town in the state’s red category through next week, even with increasing vaccination rates across the region.

Assistant Town Administrator for Harwich Meggan Eldredge said during the most recent select board meeting that the town is following 52 active cases, with a positivity rate of 5.85 percent.

Town officials said that new daily cases have decreased, and most of the 52 cases are expected to come out of isolation this week, bringing the total amount of current cases down.

On the vaccination front, Eldredge said that the town is doing well.

“We have over 5,000 full-time residents that are fully vaccinated, they’ve received all the required doses—either two of the Moderna or Pfizer of one of the Johnson & Johnson,” said Eldredge.

“And over 7,400 full-time residents have received at least one dose. So we’re getting there with the rates of individuals getting vaccinated.”

The J&J brand vaccine was recently put on pause while federal health officials investigated potentially dangerous blood clots reported in six individuals nationwide.

Recently, European Union health officials said a warning should be added to the shot about the potential for blood clots, however they also said that the benefits to the brand of vaccine far outweigh the risks.

United States health officials are still investigating the vaccine that has been administered to almost 7 million people nationwide.

Eldredge said that the one-shot J&J vaccine has been an important tool in vaccinating residents, and that a clinic for essential workers will have to be rescheduled that was to utilize the J&J shot.

Despite the J&J setback, the state reports that close to 60 percent of Barnstable County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

With schools out for April vacation, Eldredge encouraged residents to practice social distancing and other safety guidance if travelling and to get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.