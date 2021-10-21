Harwich Voters Approve Multiple Wastewater Articles

HARWICH – The region took another step towards cutting nitrogen pollution after Harwich voters approved several wastewater-related articles at Monday’s special town meeting.

Approved articles included $2.1 million dollars for sewer expansion permitting and design for East Harwich.

Water/Wastewater Superintendent for Harwich Dan Pelletier said the funds would be used to complete designs within the Round Cove and Pleasant Bay watersheds, part of Phase 3 of the town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan (CWMP).

“The proposed area to be sewered contributes nitrogen to an impaired water body—Pleasant Bay—regulated by a watershed permit with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection,” said Pelletier.

“The design of this collection system will keep Harwich on track to meet its obligations under the watershed permit.”

Pelletier said the town wanted to have shovel-ready plans to take advantage of any state and federal funding opportunities that may arise from a federal infrastructure bill.

He also said that residents should be prepared for a further request for $30 to $40 million to fund construction of the project.

Funds totaling $250,000 were also approved to generally review and update the town’s CWMP, including growth assumptions, account for new Innovative/Alternative septic systems, and project costs and timelines.