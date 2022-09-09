Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues

HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions.

Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought.

“Bids to clean and redevelop Well 4, and repairs to Well 7 are currently being evaluated,” said Thompson.

“It seems that we need a new pump and serious hardware.”

Thompson added that the outdoor watering restriction bans the use of automated sprinkler systems for the first time in 20 years, and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

He said the town will crackdown soon on those who disregard the conservation measures.

“Yes, we’re going to look to fine people and be serious about this. And there’s also a possibility that we may have to make a change in the bylaws to enforce these conservation measures.”

Water and Wastewater Superintendent Dan Pelletier said that Well 4 will be back online by the end of October, but Well 7 will have to wait until the spring.