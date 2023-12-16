Healey Announces $372 Million for Cape Cod Bridges

BOURNE – Gov. Maura Healey has announced $372 million in federal funding for the effort to replace the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

The money comes as the administration waits on a federal application for $1.06 billion from the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program.

The estimated cost to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges is over $4 billion total.

Healey recently announced plans to start the rebuild project with just the Sagamore Bridge, being the higher trafficked of the two. The decision has faced push back from local leaders, including the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce that said both bridges are vital for the economy of the Cape and Islands.

The following is the full statement from the Healey-Driscol Administration: