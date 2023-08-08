You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Declares Emergency Amid Influx of Migrants

Healey Declares Emergency Amid Influx of Migrants

August 8, 2023

HYANNIS – Despite several expansions to the Commonwealth’s shelter programs, including a temporary one at Joint Base Cape Cod, Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency amid a rapidly rising number of migrant families arriving in the state.

She called the current rate of shelter expansion “unacceptable,” and is now calling on the federal government for assistance, including streamlining work authorizations and increasing shelter funding.

There are currently nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals in state shelters, including children, according to state officials.

The shelter system has seen two expansions in recent weeks, including utilizing local space at the base for families and individuals without homes.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 