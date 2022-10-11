Healey Endorses Proposal to Protect Vulnerable Healthcare Patients

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General and candidate for Governor Maura Healey (D) joined more than 20 other Attorneys General nationwide in voicing support for a federal proposal to restore anti-discrimination laws for patients who are venerable under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The new rule in question would reverse an arrangement enacted by former President Donald Trump that decreased antidiscrimination safeguard in the ACA for those who are seeking reproductive care, those who are not English-proficient, and the transgender community, among others.

The 21 other states supporting this rule believe the new guideline will reduce healthcare costs along with protection for the most vulnerable residents and communities throughout the country.