Healey Endorses Rob Galibois for Cape and Islands DA

October 4, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Candidate for Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois (D) has been endorsed by Massachusetts Attorney General and candidate for Governor Maura Healey (D).

Healey praised Galibois for aspects such as his legal experience and support for veterans.

Both Healey and Galibois will be on the ballot in November for the general election.

Healey will be facing former State Representative Geoff Diehl (R) in the race for Governor of the Bay State, while Galibois is vying for the Cape and Islands District Attorney seat against Dan Higgins (R).

