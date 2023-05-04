Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program

HYANNIS – A total of $1.75 million has been authorized by Governor Maura Healey to go towards the formation of the Immigrant Assistance Service program.

A collaboration between the state Office for Refugees and Immigrants and Department of Housing and Community Development, the project will aim to offer resources such as legal counsel, health screenings, and case management for newly arrived immigrants to the Commonwealth.

Healey’s office stated that once fully operational, the project should be able to support upwards of 800 individuals and families through the funding.

This development comes in the wake of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claiming responsibility for flying two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard back in September, which prompted a large local and statewide response.

To learn more, visit mass.gov.