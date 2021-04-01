Healey Warns of Vaccine E-Mail Scams

HYANNIS – Attorney General Healey has issued a warning to residents of Massachusetts to be wary of potential e-mail or phone scams after receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In some cases, individuals have received text messages or e-mails claiming to have a prize for them after getting their vaccines.

The Attorney General’s Office wants to remind residents not to open any suspicious e-mails they may get or click on any links in such e-mails.

Caution is necessary when looking to protect personal information from these scams.

Any unknown organizations or people that send you e-mails should not be immediately trusted.

Never give personal information such as your date of birth, social security number, or address to these sources.

The state does not take money from individuals looking for an earlier vaccination appointment, so anyone offering to get you an appointment for a fee should not be trusted.

Do not pay any untrusted sources that reach out to you over e-mail or text.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office is warning against following the advice of disinformation campaigns that are spreading lies about the vaccine over social media.

Report any and all spam to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, and if you suspect your personal information has been stolen, reach out to the AG’s office.

There have been no reported data breaches on any official websites for COVID-19 information at this time.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter