Health Centers on Cape Cod, Vineyard Receive State Funding

HYANNIS – A new round of state funding will benefit health centers on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

MassDevelopment announced that $50,000 grants will be provided to Community Health Center (CHC) and Outer Cape Health Services, along with Island Health Care.

CHC’s money will go towards increased security and visibility at multiple locations across the area, while Outer Cape Health Services will expand services like their pharmacy with their grant. Island Health Care’s gift will help pay for a new dental center on the Vineyard, which will include three operatories, a lab, and additional patient and employee space.

These grants were a part of MassDevelopment’s Community Health Center Grant Program. Just over $1 million were offered to 22 health centers across Massachusetts during the latest round.

More information can be found on MassDevelopment’s website.