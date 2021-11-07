Health Concerns Lead To Cancellation Of Annual Veterans Breakfast

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the 2021 Annual Veterans Day Tribute Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, November 11 2021 at the Flying Bridge Restaurant has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created in 2013, the yearly event provides a complimentary breakfast buffet for veterans of all U.S. military service branches.

Event host Linda Zammer, owner of the Flying Bridge, consulted with sponsoring hosts Sam and Judie Lorusso of Cape Cod Aggregates and Falmouth Chamber of Commerce President Michael Kasparian in making the decision, eventually deeming the event would be too risky to ensure the health of attendees.

Zammer expressed sadness for the events cancellation, referencing past events held by her and late husband Bill Zammer.

“I know Bill, who passed away in June, would have been pleased to once again host the Veterans Day breakfast for over 300 of our local veterans,” said Zammer.

“This breakfast was our way of honoring the men and women who served our country,” she continued. “However, he also would have concurred with our decision to cancel the Breakfast. It was a difficult decision for everyone, but I feel the right one. We look forward to hosting this event in 2022.”

Zammer thanked participating sponsors such as Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank and Falmouth Community Television for their input in the decision and assured ongoing commitment in support of local veterans non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce at 508-548-8500.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter