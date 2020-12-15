You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Health Connector Deadline Approaching

Health Connector Deadline Approaching

December 15, 2020

HYANNIS – New enrollments to the Massachusetts Health Connector are being accepted through January 23, but those who need coverage prior to the new year must apply by December 23.

The federal government’s deadline to apply for open enrollment is Tuesday, December 15, but Massachusetts is allowing residents to join hundreds of thousands of others in receiving state-based health insurance plans prior to 2021 for a longer period of time.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Health Connector website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 