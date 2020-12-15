Health Connector Deadline Approaching

HYANNIS – New enrollments to the Massachusetts Health Connector are being accepted through January 23, but those who need coverage prior to the new year must apply by December 23.

The federal government’s deadline to apply for open enrollment is Tuesday, December 15, but Massachusetts is allowing residents to join hundreds of thousands of others in receiving state-based health insurance plans prior to 2021 for a longer period of time.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Health Connector website by clicking here.