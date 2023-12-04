Health Experts Seeing Rise in Flu Cases

BARNSTABLE – Health officials are stating a need for more awareness of the flu as they have seen a rise in the number of cases this flu season.

An estimated 1.2 million illnesses, 12,000 hospitalizations, and 780 deaths from the flu so far has led to the annual campaign from the American Medical Association (AMA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called “Get My Flu Shot” to take a major focus once again.

Officials have also seen lower vaccine coverage for adults 18 years and older, along with persistent racial disparities in vaccine uptake.

With flu activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, as well as viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the virus that causes COVID-19 co-circulating, officials are pushing for Americans to get up to date on their recommended vaccines.

During the flu season, the “Get My Flu Shot” campaign will run PSAs nationwide to reach people with the message that a flu shot is the best way to prevent flu and keep symptoms mild if you do happen to get the flu.

Officials say a flu vaccine can help you stay healthy and avoid missing work, school, or special moments with family and friends.

The AMA and CDC have stated that research shows the Black and Hispanic communities are more likely to have serious health outcomes from flu and are less likely to get vaccinated.

Those organizations are pushing for more knowledge about the last flu season, showing that vaccinations reduced the risk of hospitalization due to the flu by approximately 50%.

For more information about the flu and vaccinations visit their website.