Experts Urge Residents to Monitor Heart Health During Winter

HYANNIS – Health experts from Cape Cod Healthcare are urging residents to be mindful of their heart health during the cold winter season, as well as monitor themselves for symptoms of a heart attack.

CCHC cited a large study of more than 280,000 in Sweden published in JAMA Cardiology that indicated that the coldest days over the 16-year period of the study saw a significantly higher number of heart attacks than warmer days.

Cape Cod Hospital cardiology hospitalist Jennifer Ladner, MD, said that shoveling snow in particular can pose increased risk for heart attacks.

“It’s not only the cold weather, which is definitely a factor, but when using your arms to lift heavy snow is also an issue,” she said in a statement.

“Also, cold weather raises your blood pressure because when it’s really cold your vessels constrict in an effort to keep your core warmer. Your vessels constrict so you are not releasing as much heat. In the summertime, your blood vessels dilate and that’s how you sweat and release heat. That is what you want to do so you don’t get overheated in the summer, but in the winter it’s the opposite.”

Higher blood pressure puts an increased strain on the heart and is a big risk factor for both heart attacks and strokes, said the hospital.

Another important factor is high cholesterol, which tends to go up in winter.

The rise, Dr. Ladner said, is likely due to wintertime eating habits, which consist more of comfort foods with higher fat content that raises cholesterol.

Less activity during the winter due to the cold temperatures also tends to increase cholesterol levels.

Ladner said that residents should bundle up and dress warmly when outside, making sure that they have something around their neck to conserve warmth.

Hats and gloves are also a necessity to ensure safe—and comfortable—outdoor activity.

CCHC said that residents should know the warning signs of a heart attack, which can include chest pain or discomfort, light-headedness, nausea or vomiting, discomfort or pain in the arm or shoulder, and shortness of breath.

Women and men tend to have slightly different symptoms, though for both sexes, chest pain or discomfort is the most common symptom sign.

Women may notice symptoms that may be non-specific, such as being short of breath or fatigued.

Health experts urge residents to call 9-1-1 immediately and chew a regular strength aspirin if they suspect they are having a heart attack.