Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Detected

HYANNIS – The state’s first confirmed West Nile virus-positive (WNV) mosquito sample has been reported by health officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the virus in a sample collected on June 29 in the town of Medford in Middlesex County.

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been detected yet this year, said DPH officials.

“The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking step to avoid mosquito bites,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.

“WNV is a part of summer in Massachusetts and as we head into this long holiday weekend, it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

In 2020, there were 8 human cases of WNV.

It can infect people of all ages, although those over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

Flu-like symptoms and fever can result from a WNV infection.

State health officials said that residents should avoid mosquito bites by utilizing insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding the outdoors during peak mosquito activity hours, and wearing appropriate clothing to reduce bites such as long sleeves and pants.

Health officials also advised residents to drain standing water to avoid mosquito propagation in the area and repair window screens to keep mosquitos out of homes.

They also recommended that residents check with a veterinarian about what repellents can be used for pets to prevent them from being bitten.