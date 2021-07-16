Health Professionals Urge Caution as Virus Cases Rise Again

BOSTON (AP) — Life in Massachusetts is returning to normal, yet health professionals are concerned about upward movement in some metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19.

The seven-day average of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 141 on Wednesday, up from a low of 52 in late June, and the seven-day average rate of positive tests has also been edging upward, according to state Department of Public Health data.

Virus-related deaths and hospitalizations remain low.

The increases come among nationwide concern about the highly contagious delta variant and a slowing of vaccination rates.

Experts say vaccination remains the best defense.

The Associated Press