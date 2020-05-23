Heritage Museums and Gardens Holding Virtual Run for Rhodies Event

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens has announced its first ever Virtual Run for the Rhodies 5K race.

Run organizers were pleased with the successes of last year’s Run for the Rhodies 5K Trail Race, and planned the virtual race after the original 2020 plans had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year was the first year we offered at the Heritage running actually through our gardens of rhododendron and we were so excited to host it again this year. That’s not possible under the current circumstances, but that’s not going to stop our supporters from lacing up for a good cause,” said Heather Mead, Director of Visitor Engagement for the Heritage Museums and Gardens.

Participants will register to either walk, jog or run a 5K at their own pace on any day from Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 31.

“Without being able to do a one day event, it actually allows for more flexibility. Hopefully more folks will be able to participate because they’ll have a whole nine day period in which to do it,” said Mead.

The date corresponds with the Heritage Museums’ Rhododendron Festival, which has also moved to a virtual format.

Staff members will be completing the virtual 5K challenge daily and posting their results to social media, which participants are encouraged to do as well, using either the #RhodieFest or #RhodieRun hashtags.

“That’s really how the word has been getting out about the event; as folks have been sharing. We even have a fun Facebook photo frame that folks are using. As they’re registering, they’re letting their friends know ‘Hey I’m doing this, jump in and join me’ and it’s made all the difference in spreading the word,” said Mead.

Registrants will receive a printable race bib and commemorative finisher’s certificate for their participation in the event.

A digital swag bag of horticulture tips and rhododendron-themed activities will also be sent to registrants.

Registration is $15 for members and $20 for non-members at their website.

Heritage Museums and Gardens encourages runners of all levels to participate in the event from Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 31.