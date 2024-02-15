You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heritage Museums and Gardens Breaks Ground on New Sustainable Welcome Center

Heritage Museums and Gardens Breaks Ground on New Sustainable Welcome Center

February 15, 2024
Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens; Pamela Barbey; Peter Barbey; Josiah K. Lilly IV; and Tom Rockwell, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Heritage Museums & Gardens.

Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens; Pamela Barbey; Peter Barbey; Josiah K. Lilly IV; and Tom Rockwell, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Heritage Museums & Gardens.

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens’ new $15 million Barbey Family Welcome Center will be a leading example of sustainability as well as functionality, said officials after they broke ground on the project last week. 

President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney said the buildings will all be powered by solar panels, and the parking will feature permeable paving. 

“A lot the work we do at Heritage has to do with water and water runoff to make sure we’re not spilling into the ponds or into ultimately the ocean. The design of all the paving is to percolate the water into the ground and to catch it before it goes any further than where we are,” said Scott-Putney.

Stormwater runoff channeling fertilizers, driving debris, and other pollutants has been cited as a major source of pollution for the Cape’s diminishing water quality by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

As an organization specializing in enjoyment of the outdoors and local greenery, Scott-Putney says they have an added responsibility to lead the way when it comes to addressing climate change and incorporating sustainable technology on top of green energy.

The full video interview with Anne Scott-Putney can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 