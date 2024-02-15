Heritage Museums and Gardens Breaks Ground on New Sustainable Welcome Center

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens’ new $15 million Barbey Family Welcome Center will be a leading example of sustainability as well as functionality, said officials after they broke ground on the project last week.

President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney said the buildings will all be powered by solar panels, and the parking will feature permeable paving.

“A lot the work we do at Heritage has to do with water and water runoff to make sure we’re not spilling into the ponds or into ultimately the ocean. The design of all the paving is to percolate the water into the ground and to catch it before it goes any further than where we are,” said Scott-Putney.

Stormwater runoff channeling fertilizers, driving debris, and other pollutants has been cited as a major source of pollution for the Cape’s diminishing water quality by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

As an organization specializing in enjoyment of the outdoors and local greenery, Scott-Putney says they have an added responsibility to lead the way when it comes to addressing climate change and incorporating sustainable technology on top of green energy.

The full video interview with Anne Scott-Putney can be found here.