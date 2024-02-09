You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Heritage Museums and Gardens Gifted $3.5M for Carbon-Neutral Welcome Center

VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Heritage Museums and Gardens Gifted $3.5M for Carbon-Neutral Welcome Center

February 9, 2024

Heritage Museums and Gardens has received a $3.5 gift to name its new Welcome Center from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust. President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney says the project aims to be a completely carbon-neutral building designed to handle thousands of guests annually. Being sustainable, the project incorporates energy-efficient materials and will host community gatherings and specialty educational programming in addition to museum activities. She also discusses the latest events coming to the museums.

