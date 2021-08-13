Heritage Museums and Gardens Installs Electric Charging Stations

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums & Gardens recently installed four EV charging station ports in their general parking lot in an initiative to commit to environmental sustainability.

“The EV charging stations, which benefit and support our visitors, are just one of many initiatives that are part of our sustainability plan,” said Heritage Museums and Gardens President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney.

Two of the charging stations were purchased and installed through a grant provided by the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program and the Eversource Program.

The stations, which each handle four cars at a time, were manufactured by ChargePoint, an electric vehicle network company and installed by Eversource Energy.

They are available for public use during business hours. They can be used through a mobile app in a parking lot near the museum gift shop. One of them is handicap accessible.

Les Lutz, director of horticultural and facilities management at Heritage Museums, says that the installation was in the works since last year.

Despite the reduction in staffing due to COVD-19, he said that the pandemic had no impact on the project and that the museums would be going forward with further sustainability initiatives.

“We’re going to be installing some bike racks.” Luz said. “Of course, we’re doing other projects like adding insulation, upgrading heating and cooling systems to the most efficient possible and things of that nature.”