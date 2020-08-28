Heritage Museums and Gardens Re-Schedules Celebration of American Automobiles Event

SANDWICH – Due to this weekend’s expected weather, Heritage Museums and Gardens is re-scheduling its planned “Celebration of American Automobiles” for Saturday, September 12.

The event was set to take place on Saturday.

It will now run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 12, and will feature vehicles from Heritage’s collection on display around the grounds.

Hoods will be open in their auto exhibit, “From Carriage to Classic: How Automobiles Transformed America”, and members of Heritage’s Automobile Committee and the Director of Collections and Exhibitions will be on hand to “talk shop” and answer questions from the public.

Family challenges and a scavenger hunt will be available as well.

Members of the Bay State Corvair Club will also showcase their vehicles as Heritage highlights the 60th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvair, one of the most forward-looking vehicles of the early 1960s.

The driving schedule for the Heritage during the event is:

10:30-10:45 –1936 Cord

11:30-11:45 –1932 Auburn

12:30-12:45 –1930 Duesenberg

1:30-1:45 –1912 Packard

All admission tickets must be purchased or reserved online in advance and are date specific to help meet capacity and contact tracing requirements set forth by the state.