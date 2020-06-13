Heritage Museums and Gardens Reopens Additional Amenties

SANDWICH – As part of Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, the Heritage Museums and Gardens is opening their Magnolia Café, The Shop at Heritage, and Hidden Hollow.

Anne Scott-Putney, President and CEO of Heritage Museums and Gardens, said that the gardens portion of Heritage was able to reopen as part of Phase 1, however this was only one part of the services they provide.

“Phase 2 is really the next step for us. We are able to open up our café seating to allow our visitors to not only purchase snacks and drinks from the café, but to eat them outside. That’s something they can now do in Phase 2,” said Scott-Putney.

Though the gift shop was technically open as part of Phase 1 as well, it could only provide pick-up services.

Now, both the shop and plant sales can resume in earnest, with some restrictions.

“People will be able to not only buy merchandise associated with the Museum, but also plants that will bring a little bit of Heritage home to them,” said Scott-Putney.

The Hidden Hollow, the Museums’ outdoor play and discovery space, will also be mostly open in Phase 2, however visitors will have to wait for Phase 3 to see the remaining parts of the Hidden Hollow return as well as the museums.

Scott-Putney said that they are taking the utmost care to protect visitors and make the Museums a safe space for the public.

“We have been extremely careful and detailed in our planning so that we can keep our visitors safe and also, of course, protect our staff and allow people to have a really good, enjoyable time,” said Scott-Putney.

The Heritage Museums asks that all of their visitors come with a mask and wear it outdoors when they are not able to socially distance.

“We are selling our tickets all online in advance in order to cut down on contact between visitors and our ticket sellers. It also makes it easier for two other things: one is the capacity limit on institutions right now, so we’re operating not at full capacity but a generous capacity. And it also helps us with contact tracing, so if any chance we have to do some contact tracing, we know who our visitors are,” said Scott-Putney.

She also said that they are paying careful attention to all guidance released by the state and other public health departments.

“All the sanitation guidance put out there by the state and the Centers for Disease Control, we are abiding by very strictly. People will find hand sanitizers outdoors, they will find other reminders about washing hands, and reminders around the gardens about keeping six foot distance as people enjoying themselves,” said Scott-Putney.

Staff are also wearing masks while working.

“We’re really trying to model the behavior that we want people to follow.”

As the summer weather approaches, Scott-Putney said that the open spaces of the Heritage will provide a welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

“People want to get outdoors. I’ve described Heritage opening its garden as a really nice, gentle re-entry into the community. You can come to Heritage, you can wear your mask, you can be with your family, you can enjoy the fabulous gardens that we have, and still be outdoors but have the opportunity to do something new,” she said.

“Get out of the house, explore, have an adventure, and do it in a way that I think is helping people feel more comfortable with the opening. We’re excited to be a part of that,” said Scott-Putney.

The Magnolia Café, The Shop at Heritage, and Hidden Hollow will be opening Saturday, June 13.