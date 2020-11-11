You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heritage Museums & Gardens Installs Bioswale Signage

November 11, 2020

From left to right: Jill Talladay, Director, CARE for the Cape and Islands and Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO, Heritage Museums & Gardens

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums & Gardens installed a new bioswale sign in the Birch parking lot recently using grant funding from CARE for the Cape & Islands. 

The sign will provide information on the bioswale, a rain garden that assists with drainage and filtration in the parking lot.  

According to Heritage, as the grounds are self-guided, interpretive panels are a key component of the educational mission, allowing visitors to engage with plants, buildings, and exhibits at their own pace and comfort level.

Heritage described the area in the full bloom of summer as “an amazing combination of visual beauty, engineering, and sustainability.”

More information on Heritage Museums & Gardens visitation and events can be found at their website.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


