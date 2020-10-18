Heritage to Host Gardens Aglow with Safety Measures in Place

SANDWICH – As the holiday season approaches, Heritage Museums and Gardens has announced that they will be holding their annual Gardens Aglow events beginning on November 27 with coronavirus safety measures in place.

Director of Vision Engagement Heather Mead said that the events will be taking place entirely outdoors with added fire pits as well as hot treats and drinks provided.

“We have been working really hard over the past few months to find a way that we could produce an event that would really provide safe, socially-distanced fun for visitors of all ages,” Mead said.

Lights and decorations, old and new, will adorn the gardens, while other features like scavenger hunts and Santa visits will also be offered.

While safety remains their top priority during Gardens Aglow, Mead said that the goal is to bring the community together.

“We just really felt: now more than ever,” Mead said, “couldn’t we all just use some joy?”

Tickets for the event and Santa VIP experience are known to sell out quickly, Mead said, so those interested are encouraged to buy their passes now. To learn more, visit Heritage’s website by clicking here.